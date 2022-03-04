SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for CIO, CTO & Other Posts on sbi.co.in, Selection through Interview

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification is released on sbi.co.in for Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Deputy Chief Technology Officer Posts. Check Application Process, Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria, and other details here.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can submit applications from today onwards. ie. 4 March 2022 to 31 March 2022. Candidates are required to upload all required documents (Brief resume, ID proof, Age, Educational qualification, Experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Candidates can go through this article to know the qualification, eligibility, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 31 March 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chief Information Officer - 1 Post

Chief Technology Officer - 1 Post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) - 1 Post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) - 1 Post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief Information Officer -Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Chief Technology Officer -Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) -Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) - Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Chief Information Officer - 55 years

Chief Technology Officer - 55 years

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels) - 45 years

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking) - 45 years

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for interview.

Interview: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit list: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Official Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 4 to 31 March 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.

Steps to apply online:

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website.i.e. https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/career.

Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page (under ‘How to Apply”).

Fill up the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, the candidate should submit the same .

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee