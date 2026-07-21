School Assembly News Headlines (July 22, 2026): NHAI Shares Infrastructure, MIB Launches, NEET-UG 2026 and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 22, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: As reading newspapers is an important part of students daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Here we have gathered the main headlines for our school assembly today. Which will help students to know what's going on in the world. So we want to share the major things happening in and around the world India and .
This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe. Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines has been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- NHAI shares infrastructure & operations data with premier govt research institutions for innovation
- India to double Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation training slots for North Macedonia: President Murmu
- Renewable energy increased from over 76 gigawatts to over 288 gigawatts in last decade: Govt in RS
- MIB launches Gems of India Challenge to promote digital creators
- NEET-UG 2026 : Govt refutes social media claim of using pellet guns against protestors
- NEET-UG 2026: Union Health Minister meets injured protesters admitted in RML & LHM
- Parliament adjourns for the day following opposition protest over various issues
- PM Modi reiterates govt’s commitment to ensure strict action against NEET paper leak accused
- India summons Russian Chargé d’Affaires following attack on commercial vessel MV Golden Leo
- Govt refutes fake social media claim of protest-related death in Delhi
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- US imposes 50% tariff on Canadian imports in lieu of discrimination against American products
- 20 killed, 80 injured in rain triggered flash foods in Afghanistan
- US forces launch new round of strikes against Iran
- Iran, US Exchange Strikes for Ninth Straight Day Amid Hormuz Tensions
- China summons Philippine ambassador over South China Sea incident
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India’s HS Prannoy crashes out of China Open Badminton
- Indian Men’s & Women’s Teams make winning start at FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship
- England beat India in third ODI, seal 3-match series 2-1 at Lord’s
- Ravi Shastri praises Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s century
- Spain become FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions
- FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Spain set for blockbuster finale tonight
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Global crude oil prices surge
- Asian stocks end in green; European indices also trading up
- Gold and silver prices up
- Sensex & Nifty end in negative zone
- RBI Absorbs Net Liquidity of ₹70,888 Crore from Banking System
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Shashi Tharoor raises UGC-NET fellowship concerns in Lok Sabha
- AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Registration for AP EAPCET Phase 1 starts
- Google partners with Visvesvaraya Technological University for student training
- IIT-Roorkee backtracks on protest-warning email, says it’s not a ‘new directive’
- MMU ET Result 2026 Declared at mmujodhpur.ac.in; Counselling to Begin in Fourth Week of July
Thought of the Day
"Be Active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: It means don't wait for things to happen, actively pursue your goals, and take responsibility for your actions. By working for the things you believe in, you shape your own destiny, rather than letting others decide your path.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.