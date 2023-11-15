School Assembly News Headlines For (15 November): World Cup Semi-Final IND vs NZ, Israel-Gaza War & Bhai Dooj

15 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 15

15th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a popular school event that’s still followed in schools these days. Students and teachers assemble on the school grounds in the morning to for the assembly.

The format of the school assembly is not fixed and varies from institution to institution, but the main activities remain unchanged everywhere. The principal says a few lines and news headlines are read by students. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skits are also part of the assembly.

Prayers, yoga and physical activity are also common things to do in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help spread awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 15 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 10 November

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 15

The Uttarakhand landslide caused a tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi district, trapping 40 labourers under debris. IMD issued an orange alert after heavy rains in Tamil Nadu; a school holiday was declared in Chennai. Delhi AQI got closer to the “severe” category after Diwali as the government pondered artificial rain and the odd-even rule. The Election Commission issued notice to Priyanka Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal over false remarks on PM Modi. Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara Group, passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Israel stormed the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which had many newborns among the 2300 people stuck inside. China’s President Xi Jinping is set to meet Joe Biden in his first visit to the US at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. Iceland evacuated the town and raised an alert over concerns that the Gindavik volcano will erupt soon. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau slammed Israel for killing civilians and babies in Gaza and got a sharp response from Netanyahu. UK PM Rishi Sunak sacked interior minister Suella Braverman in a major cabinet reset.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India and New Zealand clashed in the semifinal 1 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on November 15. South Africa will face Australia in the semi-final 2 of the 2023 World Cup on November 16. Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra was among the 5 finalists for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award. Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was inducted into the ICC’s Hall of Fame.

Important Days on 15 November

Bhai Dooj

I love to write day

Thought of the Day

Be nice to your siblings, they're your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future. - Baz Luhrmann