School Assembly News Headlines For 29 November: Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation, Ind vs Aus T20 3 & Israel-Hamas War

29 November 2029 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

29th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a much-practised activity in schools, and requires all teachers and students to gather on the school grounds in the morning.

The format of the assembly isn’t fixed and can vary from school to school, but the main components remain unchanged. The principal delivers a speech, and students read out the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are performed as well.

Prayers, physical exercise, and yoga can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines which enhance awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 29 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 29

The Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue operation neared its end with only 2 metres of debris left to drill through. All 41 workers will be rescued soon. Delhi AQI improved to “very poor” following rain; all restrictions on petrol and diesel cars were also removed. 7 Kashmiri students were held under UAPA for pro-Pakistan chants after India’s World Cup loss; J&K Police issued a statement defending the decision. The BJP slammed the Bihar government’s new school holidays list, which removed Hartalika Teej and Jitiya but increased holidays for Eid. The Supreme Court junked a plea to ban Pakistani artists in India, saying “Do not be so narrow-minded.” Adani Group stocks added over ₹ 1 lakh crore in market cap after the Supreme Court reserved a probe into Hindenburg charges.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

The Israel and Hamas truce was extended by two days, with 11 more hostages being freed. Israel said it would extend the truce with Hamas by 1 day for every 10 hostages released. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s trial in the Cipher case will continue in Rawalpindi Jail in Open Court. Yemen called for the global designation of Houthis as terrorists after many ships faced attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. New Zealand decided to scrap its groundbreaking generational smoking ban to fund tax cuts. NATO chief claimed Ukraine was inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces and said the war-torn country would join NATO after the war. The COP28 summit commenced in Dubai, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling fossil fuel production the poisonous root of the climate crisis.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India and Australia clashed in the third T20 match in the ongoing bilateral series. India had taken a 2-0 lead in the series. Portuguese football star Christiano Ronaldo convinced the referee to overturn his winning penalty for Al Nassr as he believed his tripping was not a foul. Jasprit Bumrah unfollowed Mumbai Indians after the buzz of Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, indicating rumours of a rift in the IPL franchise.

Important Days on 29 November

Electronic Greetings Day

Package Protection Day

International Jaguar Day

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Thought of the Day

“You cannot continue to victimize someone else just because you yourself were a victim once—there has to be a limit”

― Edward Said