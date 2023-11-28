School Assembly News Headlines For 28 November: IPL 2024 Retention, Ind vs Aus T20 3 & Israel-Hamas Truce

28 November 2028 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 28

28th November, School News Headlines Today

The format of the assembly isn’t defined and can vary from school to school, but the main components remain unchanged. The principal delivers a speech, and students read out the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also performed.

Prayers, yoga and physical exercise can also be a part of in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines which increase awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 28 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 28

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue operation entered its 16th day with rescuers only 12 metres away from the 41 trapped workers. Manual and vertical drilling were employed. Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy promised to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar if his party comes to power. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said the final draft of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be ready by March 30, 2023. Delhi and many other parts of India faced unseasonal rains and thunderstorms. IMD issued an alert in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and MP. Delhi AQI to climb down after rain in the city. Khalistan supporters heckled Indian envoy Tanjit Singh Sandhu en route to a New York Gurdwara.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

The Israel and Hamas truce was extended by 2 days to free more hostages and prisoners as per reports by mediator Qatar. Benjamin Netanyahu took Elon Musk on a tour of the Israeli kibbutz attacked by Hamas amid controversies on Twitter about rising anti-semitism and war propaganda. Elon Musk said it was important to “deradicalize” Palestine and that he’d like to rebuild Gaza in a chat with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Russia launched the biggest drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the war. 200 countries were invited to the climate conference COP28 in Dubai to discuss climate change and the future of fossil fuels.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Shubman Gill was appointed the captain of Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians. Cameron Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 IPL auction. The 2025 Champions Trophy will be shifted out of Pakistan after India’s security concerns. Dubai will likely be the new host.

Important Days on 28 November

Red Planet Day

Thought of the Day

“Sometimes you have to go up really high to understand how small you really are.” — Felix Baumgartner