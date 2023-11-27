School Assembly News Headlines For 27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023, Ind vs Aus T20 & Israel-Hamas Truce

27 November 2027 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 27

27th November, School News Headlines Today

The format of the assembly isn’t fixed and can vary depending on the type of school. The main events remain unchanged in most places. The principal delivers a speech, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skits are also performed.

Prayers, yoga and physical exercise can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines which increase awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 27 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 27

1. The Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue operation was further delayed after the American machine failed. Indian Army was called in to assist in the operation.

2. 14 people lost their lives in Gujarat due to unseasonal rains. IMD issued a warning for fishermen on the South Gujarat coast.

3. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said the final draft of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be ready by March 30, 2023.

4. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar said the Parliament was not amenable to intervention from the executive and judiciary in his Constitution Day address.

5. President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Supreme Court on Constitution Day.

6. The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud called for holding CLAT to be in non-English languages to aid marginalised people.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1. Israel and Hamas swapped prisoners for hostages in the first truce since the beginning of the Gaza war. 41 Israeli hostages and 78 Palestinian prisoners were freed.

2. Joe Biden backed the truce extension between Israel and Hamas after the hostages Gaza war captives and hostages were freed.

3. Elon Musk is set to meet Israeli leaders and families of released hostages amid controversy over anti-semitic content on X, formerly Twitter.

4. Russia put Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on the wanted list and began a criminal investigation on unspecified charges.

5. After Thailand, Malaysia scrapped visa requirements for Indian and Chinese citizens from December 1.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1. India beat Australia in the second match of the ongoing T20 series by 44 runs.

2. Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians by Gujarat Titans for an unspecified amount. Cameron Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore by MI.

3. The pair of Indian shuttlers Satwik-Chirag lost to World No. 1 duo Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the Men’s doubles finals of the China Masters Super 750.

4. The IPL 2024 player retention list and squad details were released ahead of the auction on December 19.

Important Days on 27 November

Pins and Needles Day

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Thought of the Day

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within." - Guru Nanak Dev