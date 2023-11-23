School Assembly News Headlines For (24 November): Black Friday, Israel-Gaza Ceasefire & Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation

24 November 2024 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 24

24th November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running school custom that’s popular even today. Teachers and students assemble on the school grounds in the morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly isn’t fixed and can vary depending on the type of school. The main events remain unchanged in most institutions. The principal delivers a speech, and students read the news headlines. Talent shows, speeches, debates and fun skits are also performed.

Prayers, yoga and physical exercise can also be a part of in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines which spread awareness among the students about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 24 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 23 November

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 24

Rahul Gandhi received show cause notice from the Election Commission for his crass comments on PM Modi. The Indian Army will participate in the second edition of the AustraHind-23 joint military exercise in Perth. India and ASEAN launched a 5-day millets festival in Indonesia to raise awareness and create a market for millets-based products. The Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation reached the final stage and may end soon, said the disaster force chief. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held key meetings with social media companies and promised new regulations for deepfakes. ED summoned actor Prakash Raj in ₹ 100 crore ponzi scam linked money laundering case.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Israel and Hamas continued to fight in Gaza as the ceasefire and hostage-release deal faced surprise delays. Anti-EU, anti-Islam far-right leader Geert Wilders won the Dutch election. Hezbollah fired over 50 rockets at military posts in Israel while Israel arrested the Al-Shifa hospital director in Gaza and killed a Hezbollah MP’s son in strikes. The world celebrates Thanksgiving day with feasts and spending time with loved ones. Finland is set to close all international borders with Russia except one after a surge of migrants. Benjamin Netanyahu ordered Mossad to hunt and target Hamas terrorists across the world. Pakistan applied for BRICS membership in 2024 under Russia’s presidency in Kazan.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

The five-match T20 series between India and Australia began on November 23, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the Indian squad. Ben Stokes opted to miss IPL 2024 to manage workload and stress a major setback for CSK. Lionel Messi stormed out of the Argentina vs Brazil match after wild brawls in the stands between fans. The players of both teams also indulged in poor behaviour. Lakshya Sen and Srikanth Kidambi exited the China Masters Super 750 Badminton tournament in the first round.

Important Days on 24 November

Buy Nothing Day

Black Friday

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

Thought of the Day

“Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness simply didn’t know where to go shopping” - Bo Derek