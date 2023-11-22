School Assembly News Headlines For (23 November): Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, India vs Qatar FIFA Qualifiers & Thanksgiving 2023

23 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 23

23rd November, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running school tradition that’s prevalent even today. Teachers and students gather on the school grounds in the morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly isn’t set and can vary depending on the type of school. The main events remain unchanged in most places. The principal delivers a speech, and news headlines are read by students. Talent exhibitions, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also performed.

Prayers, yoga and physical exercise are also carried out in the morning school assembly. However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they help the students in learning about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 23 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 23

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is set to meet PM Modi during the virtual G20 leaders’ summit in Delhi amid the Khalistan extremism row. India also resumed e-visa services for Canadian nationals after a 2-month pause. Rescue party officials promised “big news” soon for the trapped workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel operation. Patanjali Ayurved founder Baba Ramdev refused to back down after the Supreme Court warned of fining ₹ 1 crore on every product if he kept making false claims about allopathy and Ayurveda. The Delhi High Court ordered the online news portal The Wire to take down a defamatory article on Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar about the land acquisition by the NHAI for the Dwarka Expressway project. The “Ghol” fish of Gujarat was declared the national state fish in a move to recognize and promote the rich aquatic biodiversity of the region.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Israel and Hamas agreed to a humanitarian pause after 47 days of fighting for hostage release. India’s illegal population in the US surged to 3rd largest as per Pew research. South Africa partially suspended the 2018 inter-Korean agreement after North Korea reportedly launched a spy satellite in orbit. US jets conducted airstrikes against Iran-backed sites in Iraq. Israel’s ex-PM made a shocking claim that Israel built the Hamas bunkers found under the Gaza hospital. Elon Musk’s X declared that it will be donating ad revenue to hospitals and Red Cross-linked to Israel and Gaza hospitals.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Qatar defeated India 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match from the Kalinga Stadium. Gautam Gambhir returned as the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders after leaving Lucknow Super Giants. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, with Nicolas Otamendi scoring the first goal.

Important Days on 23 November

Thanksgiving

Fibonacci Day

Thought of the Day

"Gratitude is a quality similar to electricity: It must be produced and discharged and used up in order to exist at all." – William Faulkner