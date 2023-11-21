School Assembly News Headlines For (22 November): Israel-Hamas War, FIFA 2026 Qualifiers & Uttarkashi Rescue Operation

22 November 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on November 22

22nd November, School News Headlines Today:

The principal says a few words and news headlines are read by students. Talent exhibitions, speeches, debates and fun role-plays are also performed.

However, today we bring you the latest news headlines as they aid the students in learning about global and domestic affairs.

You can check out the news headlines for 22 November to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly November 22

The first visuals of workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident for 10 days emerged as the government promised that all 41 men were coming home. PM Modi slammed the Congress party for hating his caste and abusing the OBC community. He also accused the party of selling papers for govt. exams. President Ram Nath Kovind backed the One Nation, One Election proposal, saying it will benefit the public and Centre, irrespective of political party. The Congress party promised caste census and ₹2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers in the poll manifesto. India successfully tested the first indigenous naval anti-ship missile developed by the DRDO and the Indian Navy.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed in friendly fire during the Gaza ground offensive. North Koreans applied to remote IT jobs in the West using fake names, profiles and scripts in a state-sponsored move to fund the country’s nuclear missile programme. Hamas’ Al Qassam “punished” Israel for its ground invasion of Gaza, destroying several military vehicles and killing IDF soldiers. China hosted several high-profile Muslim and Arab leaders to discuss a resolution to the Israel-Hamas war. The UN warned that the world will get warmer by nearly 3oC by the end of the century if current emissions continue. Islamabad High Court reserved judgement on the jail trial of former PM Imran Khan, while his lawyer claimed the court declared it illegal. The Supreme Court ordered the Delhi government to redirect funds for advertisements to the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project if it does not pay up its share of expenses incurred on the project within a week.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Rahul Gandhi stooped to a new low, calling PM Narendra Modi a “panauti” and blaming him for India’s loss in the World Cup final. ICC moved the 2023 U-19 World Cup to South Africa from Sri Lanka after it suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) recently. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 recorded the highest attendance ever for an ICC event, with 1.25 million spectators attending the tournament. Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic celebrated 400 weeks as World No. 1 and eyed the second Davis Cup title and a gold medal at the 2023 Olympics.

Important Days on 22 November

Go for a ride day

Lebanon Independence Day

Thought of the Day

“Nothing is too wonderful to be true if it be consistent with the laws of nature.”

― Michael Faraday