School Education Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2021 for Master Posts, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021: Department of School Education, Punjab has publiched a recruitment notification for the post of Mater/Mistress. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Punjab School Education Recruitment 2021 on or before 21 April 2021 on educationrecruitmentboard.com.

A total of 135 vacancies are available for Maths, Science, Hindi and English. More details on SED Recruitment 2such as eligibility, vacancy details, age limit, applicant process etc. are available below:

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Application – 02 April 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 21 April 2021

School Education Punjab Vacancy Details

Master Cadre – 135 Posts

English – 30 Posts

Science – 51 Posts

Maths – 50 Posts

Hindi - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for School Education Punjab Master Cadre Posts

Hindi/Maths -Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution and should have passed Hindi/Mathematics as an elective subject for three years of Graduation. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

English - Graduation with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution and should have passed English as an elective subject for three years of Graduation or Should have studied Functional English, English Literature, B.A. Honours (English), B.A. (Honours) English in Graduation; or its equivalent; or Should have passed Post Graduation in English; and B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Science Non Medical - B.Sc.with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. Physics Chemistry and Mathematics or should have passed B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics or ary other equivalent qualifrcation, but certificate of equivalency should be given by the concemed University as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission; and. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Science Medical - B.Sc with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. Biology, Physics and Chemistry or B.Sc. Honours) in either of these subjects or B.Sc (life science) or B.Sc (Physical Science) or B.Sc (Bio+echnology) or B.Sc (Honours) or B.Sc (Industrial Microbiology) or B Sc (Micro-biology) or B.Sc (Bio-physics) or B.Sc (Bio-chemistry) or B.Sc (Mircobial, Food Technotogy, Chemistry) or B.Sc. lndustrial Chemistry or B.Sc. Food Science and Quality Control or B.Sc. Microbial food Technology any other equivalent qualihcation, but certificate of equivalency should be given by the concemed University as per guidelines ofthe Univenity Grants Commission; and. B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Hindi as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Age Limit:

18 – 47 Years

How to Apply for School Education Punjab Master Recruitment 2021

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website of Department of School Education Punjab www.educationrecruitmentboard.com latest by 12 April 2021.

School Education Punjab Master Notification Download

School Education Punjab Master Online Application

Application Fee: