SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Out @sebi.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the Admit Card for the Officer Grade A post on its official website -sebi.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Feb 9, 2022 13:40 IST
SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Download: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the post of Officer Grade A. SEBI is all set to conduct the exam for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for Grade A Posts can download their SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 from the official website of SEBI -sebi.gov.in.

Candidates can download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Go to official website of SEBI - https://www.sebi.gov.in/
  2. Click on ‘Careers’ Link, given at the bottom of the homepage
  3. Click on the link ‘SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 - Download of Call Letter for Phase I'
  4. Now, click on ‘Call Letter (Click here to download Call Letter)’ and Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Date of Birth
  5. Download  SEBI Grade  A Call Letter 2022 and save tha same for your future reference. 

You can download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 

 

Candidates who have applied for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream should note that there will be total 80 Questions. 

Number of questions will be 20 each for the subjects including  General Awareness, English Language,Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. There will be full marks 100 and time allotted will be One Hour. 

Candidates who will qualify in the Phase 1 will be called for SEBI Phase 2 Exam followed by SEBI Phase 3 Interview Round.

FAQ

What to do if there is a delay in accessing the Admit Card Downloading Page?

Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.

How to download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022?

Follow the link given on official website to download call letter. At login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.
