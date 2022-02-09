SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Out @sebi.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the Admit Card for the Officer Grade A post on its official website -sebi.gov.in. Check process to download here.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Download: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the post of Officer Grade A. SEBI is all set to conduct the exam for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for Grade A Posts can download their SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 from the official website of SEBI -sebi.gov.in.

Candidates can download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website of SEBI - https://www.sebi.gov.in/ Click on ‘Careers’ Link, given at the bottom of the homepage Click on the link ‘SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 - Download of Call Letter for Phase I' Now, click on ‘Call Letter (Click here to download Call Letter)’ and Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Date of Birth Download SEBI Grade A Call Letter 2022 and save tha same for your future reference.

You can download SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

Candidates who have applied for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) - General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream should note that there will be total 80 Questions.

Number of questions will be 20 each for the subjects including General Awareness, English Language,Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. There will be full marks 100 and time allotted will be One Hour.

Candidates who will qualify in the Phase 1 will be called for SEBI Phase 2 Exam followed by SEBI Phase 3 Interview Round.