SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 13 Security Guard Posts, 8th pass can apply

SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification out at seepz.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021: SEEPZ Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has released a recruitment to the post of Security Guard (General Central Service Group C Non-Gazetted Non Ministerial. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 60 days (15 August 2021) from the date of publication of the vacancy circular in the Employment News and National Career Service (NCS) Portal.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 60 days (15 August 2021) from the date of publication of the vacancy circular in the Employment News and National Career Service (NCS) Portal.

SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Security Guard - 10 Posts

SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 8th passed from a recognized Board.

SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Band 1, Level 1 (Pre -Revised BP- 1, Rs. 5200-20,200 + GP- 1800 of 6th CPC)

Download SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for SEEPZ SEZ Group C Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the document in the office of the Development Commissioner within 60 days (15 August 2021) from the date of publication of the vacancy circular in the Employment News and National Career Service (NCS) Portal.

Latest Government Jobs:

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Asst Editor, Proof Reader & Other Posts, Download BECIL Job Notification @becil.com

DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @drdo.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Now for 13000+ Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in