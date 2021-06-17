DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @drdo.gov.in, Selection through Interview only

DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021: Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released a recruitment to the post of Junior Research Officer (JRF) and Research Associates at DRL(DRDO), Tezpur, Assam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 July 2021

DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow - 4 Posts

Research Associate - 3 Posts

DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Research Fellow - M. Tech/ ME in Textile Engineering or or MSc in Biotechnology with NET qualification or M. Pharm.

JRF - MSc in Botany/Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Environmental Science/Life Sciences with NET qualification.

Research Associate -PhD in Zoology/Entomology/Horticulture/ Food Science & Technology/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Environmental Science/ Life Sciences.

DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021 Stipend

Junior Research Fellow - Rs.31,000/-

Research Associate -Rs.54,000/-

DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Junior Research Fellow - 28 years

Research Associate -35 years

(Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates)

DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview only. The interview will be conducted online or offline as per provisions available at that time. The interview will be conducted online or offline as per provisions available at that time.

How to apply for DRDO DRL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates are required to submit his/her Bio-data elaborating personal data, contact details and brief on educational, professional qualifications, experiences, publications etc. (max in 2 pages) along with self-attested copies of all certificates and testimonials in PDF format latest by 31 Jul 2021 at email ID: drlteztc@gmail.com. No application will be entertained after the closing date.