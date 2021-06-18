BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Asst Editor, Proof Reader & Other Posts, Download BECIL Job Notification @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification out for recruitment to the post of Editor, Assistant Editor, Proof Reader, Business Executive & Marketing Supervisor. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a recruitment to the post of Editor, Assistant Editor, Proof Reader, Business Executive & Marketing Supervisor. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 July 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Editor- 2 Posts

Assistant Editor- 2 Posts

Proof Reader- 2 Posts

Business Executive - 2 Posts

Marketing Supervisor- 2 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Editor- Candidate must possess at least a Post Graduate degree in any discipline with English as a subject at graduation level from any recognized University.

Assistant Editor- Graduate Degree from a reputed institution, which is recognized by the Government, along with suitable experience in the field of journalism/ publishing/ publishing/ digital archives.

Proof Reader- Graduate in any discipline from the recognised University with sound knowledge of English/Hindi language.

Business Executive -Graduation; PG Diploma in advertisement and marketing with minimum 2 years experience.

Marketing Supervisor-M. Com with 4 years experience in Marketing of Books.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Editor-Rs.60,000/-

Assistant Editor- Rs.30,000/-

Proof Reader- Rs.25,000/-

Business Executive -Rs.25,000/-

Marketing Supervisor- Rs.25,000/-

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at becil.com on or before 7 July 2021. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. In case of any doubt/help please email as below: For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee