DU Recruitment 2023 For 54 Non-Teaching Posts in SGTB Khalsa College: Check Eligibility

SGTB DU  has invited online applications for the 54 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check  SGTB DU Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SGTB DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi has invited online applications for a total 54 Non-Teaching posts on its official website. You have the opportunity to apply for these posts including Librarian,Director, Physical Education, Senior Personal Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant, Laboratory Assistant and others. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Master’s Degree/ Bachelor/Degree/ Diploma in Computer Application / Science/Senior Secondary (10+2)/10th with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

Notification Details SGTB DU Recruitment 2023 Job:
Ref. No: SGTBKC/NT/2023/01
Important Date SGTB DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : 
The last date for receipt of online applications is 20 February 2023

Vacancy Details SGTB DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : 
Librarian -01 
Director, Physical Education- 02
Senior Personal Assistant- 01 
Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer)-01 
Technical Assistant (Museum)-01 
Assistant- 02
Laboratory Assistant-02 
Laboratory Attendant-40 
Library Attendant- 04

Eligibility Criteria SGTB DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : 
Educational Qualification
Librarian -A Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever grading system is followed) 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit

Pay Level

Post Name  Pay Level 
Librarian  Level - 10 
Director, Physical Education  Level - 10
Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer) Level - 06
Technical Assistant (Museum) Level - 05
Assistant- Level - 04
Laboratory Assistant Level - 04
Laboratory Attendant Level - 01
Library Attendant Level - 01
Senior Personal Assistant Level - 07


SGTB DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply SGTB DU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : 
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the link  available on
the college website https://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in on or before 20 February 2023. 

