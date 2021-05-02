Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Recruitment 2021 for Legal Assistant Posts, Apply Online @shipindia.com

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Limited has invited applications for the post of Legal Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SCI Recruitment 2021 through official website on shipindia.com on or before 13 May 2021.

Important Date

Closing Date for Online of Application: 13 May 2021

SCI Vacancy Details

Legal Assistant: 2 Posts

SCI Salary:

Consolidated emolument of Rs 20,000/- per month will be paid. A conveyance allowance of Rs 5,000/-per month will be also be paid to the Legal Assistants for discharge of official duty. 2 No other perks/benefits/ allowances shall be applicable. Income Tax will be deducted at source as applicable.

Eligibility Criteria for SCI Legal Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

LLB (3 or 5 years Law course) with minimum 55% marks in aggregate (of all Semesters) from recognized Colleges/Universities in India.

Age (upper age limit as on 01.04.2021):

Maximum 30 years

Selection Process for SCI Legal Assistant Posts

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria for Educational Qualification, Age and any other criteria as mentioned. In case of large number of applications, the Company reserves the right to shortlist the number of candidates for Interview out of eligible candidates.

The short listing will be based on length and range of experience, higher qualification, Accreditations, Certifications and Special Achievements. The Interviews will be conducted at Shipping House, Nariman Point, Mumbai or through video conferencing depending upon the prevailing situation at the time of Interview. The schedule will be notified on the Corporation’s website.

How to Apply for SCI Legal Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates should directly apply through the link provided on the Corporations website www.shipindia.com -> Career -> Shore-> Requirement of Legal Assistants on contract (03/2021) and send their updated resume via email on shorerecruitment@sci.co.in with subject as “Application for Legal Assistants on contract”.

SCI Legal Assistant Notification



SCI Legal Assistant Online Application Link