SHS Bihar ANM Result 2020 Released @statehealthsocietybihar.org, Download Selected Candidates List for DV/Counseling

SHS Bihar ANM Result 2020: State Health Society, Bihar has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for for the post of ANM. A merit list of the qualified candidates has been prepared by the society. All such candidates who have appeared in SHS Bihar ANM Exam can download SHSB ANM Result 2020 from Official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org. SHS Bihar ANM Result PDF is also given below. The candidates can check the details of shortlisted candidates through the link.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Document Verification (DV)/Counselling. A total of 797 candidates are qualified in Bihar ANM Online Exam 2020.

SHS Bihar ANM Result PDF Download

SHS Bihar ANM DV Details

SHS Bihar ANM DV shall be conducted from 10 July to 18 July 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (1st Batch) and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (2nd Batch). Each batch will have 50 candidates. The interview will be conducted at Hostel of State Institute of Health and Family Welfar, Sheikhpura, Patna, Bihar 800014. The candidates will have to carry their admit card and other self attested documents at the time of Counselling or DV Round.

How to Download SHSB ANM Result 2020?

Go to the official website of State Health Society Bihar - statehealthsocietybihar.org

Click on the link “Important Notice related to Shortlisted Candidate List and Document Verification/Counselling against Advt no - 12/2019”, given on the homepage at the left corner

Now, click on ‘Shortlisted Candidate List against Advt no - 12/2019’

A PDF file open

Search your Roll Number in the list and check the DV/Counselling Date and Tim

Download SHS Bihar ANM Result PDF for future use.

Bihar SHC AHM Exam was held on 14 March 2020 to fill a total of 500 vacancies under National Health Mission (NHM), Bihar