Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 For Account Clerk & Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Sikkim PSC has invited online application for the 90 Account Clerk/ Jr. Storekeeper posts on its official website. Check Sikkim PSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has published notice for the recruitment of Account Clerk and Jr. Storekeeper posts on its official website. There are total 90 positions are available under Finance Department, Government of Sikkim. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 December 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Class XII pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

12/SPSC/EXAM/2022

Important Date Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application:21 December 2022

Vacancy Details Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Account Clerk and Jr. Storekeeper-90

Eligibility Criteria Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Class XII passed and equivalent from any recognized Board with Mathematics as one of the subjects in Class X (Ten).

Certificate/Diploma of at least 03 month basis course in Computer Application or possess higher qualification on Computer Science/information technology.

You are advised to visit the official notification for details in this regards.

How to Download Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF

Visit the official website of SPSC- spscskm.gov.in. Go to the Advertisement and Notice Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link " Application for the Post of Accounts Clert/ Jr. Storekeeper under Finance Department, Government of Sikkim Advertisement" given on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Take Print Out of the Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save a copy for future reference.

Click Here For Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply Sikkim PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-https://spsc.sikkim.gov.in on or before 21 December 2022.