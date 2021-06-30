Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 for Various Posts Released @spscskm.gov.in, Check Details

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for various posts on its official website-spscskm.gov.in. Check Details. 

Created On: Jun 30, 2021 12:40 IST
Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021

Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for various posts under the Printing and Stationary Department. Candidates residing presently in the North, South and West districts of the state will have to appear for the document verification round for the above posts.  
All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for these posts can check the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) will conduct the document verification for various posts under Printing and Stationary Department on 5th and 7th July 2021. 

As per the short notification released, candidates who have qualified for the various posts under Printing and Stationary Department and presently residing in the  North, South and West districts of the  state of Sikkim can appear for the scrutiny of documents  scheduled on the 5th/7th July 2021 at the venue mentioned in the notification. 


Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the original as well as attested copied of the relevant documents as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 


Direct Link for Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 for Various Posts 

How to Download: Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 for Various Posts 

  • Visit the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission i.e. spscskm.gov.in.
  • Go to the Advertisement and Notice Section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link " Notice regarding Scrutiny of documents for the various posts under Printing & Stationery Department for NORTH, SOUTH and WEST District” given on the Home Page.
  • You will get the PDF of the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 in a new window.
  • Take Print Out of the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 and save a copy for future reference.

