Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 for Various Posts Released @spscskm.gov.in, Check Details

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for various posts on its official website-spscskm.gov.in. Check Details.

Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for various posts under the Printing and Stationary Department. Candidates residing presently in the North, South and West districts of the state will have to appear for the document verification round for the above posts.

All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for these posts can check the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) will conduct the document verification for various posts under Printing and Stationary Department on 5th and 7th July 2021.

As per the short notification released, candidates who have qualified for the various posts under Printing and Stationary Department and presently residing in the North, South and West districts of the state of Sikkim can appear for the scrutiny of documents scheduled on the 5th/7th July 2021 at the venue mentioned in the notification.



Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the original as well as attested copied of the relevant documents as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2021 for Various Posts