Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Sanitary Inspector/ Technician and others @spscskm.gov.in, Check Details

Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2020: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the various Posts including Sanitary Inspector/Counsellor/Technician and other on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview Round for these posts can check the Schedule available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

As per the notice released by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC), the Interview Schedule for the posts like Sanitary Inspector/Counsellor/Technician and others has been uploaded on its official website. Interview for these posts will be conducted from 08 to 16 October 2020 as per schedule given on the official portal.

Candidates should note that the Viva-voce / Interview of the candidates for these posts will be held at the Office of the Sikkim Public Service Commission, Old Tourism Complex, M. G. Marg, Gangtok. The candidates are required to report to the venue at the designated dates and times against the respective Post and their Roll Numbers as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the above posts can check the details Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Sanitary Inspector and other Posts





How to Download: Sikkim PSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Sanitary Inspector and other Posts