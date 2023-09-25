SJVN Recruitment 2023 For Field Engineer & Other Posts, Salary Upto 1,18,000, Check Eligibility

SJVN Field Officer Recruitment 2023 : SJVN Limited under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has invited online applications for Field Officer and other posts in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

Engineer, Field Officer (Official Language), Field Officer and others in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before October 15, 2023 by visiting the official website at- www.sjvn.nic.in. The last date for sending application print out along with Payment receipt and certificates is November 5, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of personal interviews which will be held at the Corporate Office, Shimla.

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 29 vacancies are available for various posts including Field Engineer, Field Officer (Official Language), Field Officer and others.

Field Engineer (Electrical/Civil)-8

Field Officer (Official Language)-2

Field Officer (F&A)-4

Field Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical/ Civil)-15

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Field Engineer (Electrical/Civil)- Full time regular Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Civil

Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India.

Field Officer (Official Language) -Graduate with two years full time Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject in the Degree Examination from a recognized University/ Institute

Hindi with English as a subject in the Degree Examination from a recognized University/ Institute

Field Officer (F&A)-CA/ICWA - CMA/Two years full time MBA with specialization in Finance.

Field Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical/ Civil)- Full time regular Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Civil/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute of India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

SJVN Recruitment 2023: Fixed Remuneration (in Rs)

Field Engineer/Officer (Electrical/Mechanical/ Civil/OL/F&A) with 14-year Experience: 1,18, 000/-

Field Engineer/Officer (Electrical/Mechanical/ Civil/OL/F&A) with 10-year Experience: 97, 000/

Field Engineer/Officer (Electrical/Mechanical/ Civil/OL/F&A) with 6-year Experience: 80, 000/-

