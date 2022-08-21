SJVN Recruitment 2022 for Field Officer and Others @sjvnindia.com, Check Eligibility, Pay Scale and How To Apply

SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE (under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has published notification in the Employment News (20 August-26 August) 2022 for the post of Field Officer and Jr. Field Officer. Candidates having Graduate/Three Years full time diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 31 August 2022.
Notification Details SJVN Recruitment 2022 :
Advt. No. 102/2022
Important Dates SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 August 2022
Vacancy Details SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Discipline-Public Relation
Field Officer-02
Jr. Field Officer-02
Discipline-Architecture
Jr. Field Officer-02
Jr. Field Officer-01
Eligibility Criteria SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Discipline-Public Relation
Field Officer-Graduate with two-year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism or Public Relations or Mass Communications from recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55% marks for others.
Jr. Field Officer-Graduate with one-year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism or Public Relations or Mass Communications from recognised University / Institute with minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55% marks for others
Discipline-Architecture
Jr. Field Officer-Three Years full time diploma in Architecture with minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55% marks for others. AND
Minimum 8 years work experience in –
• Planning, Designing of Residential Buildings, Townships, Official Buildings.
• Landscaping works related to above building projects.
• Making presentation drawings, tender drawings, working drawings of various projects as mentioned above
• Interior planning & design of Office Buildings, Guest Houses, Residential Buildings
• Proficiency in AUTOCAD
Jr. Field Officer-Three Years full time diploma in Architecture with minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55% marks for others. AND
Minimum 4 years work experience in –
• 3 D modelling & animation of residential official, commercial buildings & landscaping projects.
• Work experience of AUTOCAD (3D), REVIT, Sketch-up, 3D-Max, V-Ray, Maya, Photoshop etc.
• Minimum 3 number of 3D modelling/ walk through/ animation projects in last 02 years.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Selection Process for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:
For Field Officer: Selection process consists of Computer Based Test/Written followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Marks obtained in CBT/Written Test shall carry weightage of 75 %, Group Discussion weightage of 10% and Personal Interview shall carry weightage of 15%.
For Junior Field Officer: Selection process involves Computer Based Test/Written Test only. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.
SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting SJVN website-www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 31 August 2022.