SJVN Recruitment 2022 for Field Officer and Others @sjvnindia.com, Check Eligibility, Pay Scale and How To Apply

SJVN Limited has invited online application for the Field Officer posts on its official website. Check SJVN recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule– ‘A’ CPSE (under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India,) has published notification in the Employment News (20 August-26 August) 2022 for the post of Field Officer and Jr. Field Officer. Candidates having Graduate/Three Years full time diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 31 August 2022.

Notification Details SJVN Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. 102/2022

Important Dates SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 August 2022

Vacancy Details SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Discipline-Public Relation

Field Officer-02

Jr. Field Officer-02

Discipline-Architecture

Jr. Field Officer-02

Jr. Field Officer-01

Eligibility Criteria SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Discipline-Public Relation

Field Officer-Graduate with two-year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism or Public Relations or Mass Communications from recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55% marks for others.

Jr. Field Officer-Graduate with one-year full time Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism or Public Relations or Mass Communications from recognised University / Institute with minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55% marks for others

Discipline-Architecture

Jr. Field Officer-Three Years full time diploma in Architecture with minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55% marks for others. AND

Minimum 8 years work experience in –

• Planning, Designing of Residential Buildings, Townships, Official Buildings.

• Landscaping works related to above building projects.

• Making presentation drawings, tender drawings, working drawings of various projects as mentioned above

• Interior planning & design of Office Buildings, Guest Houses, Residential Buildings

• Proficiency in AUTOCAD

Jr. Field Officer-Three Years full time diploma in Architecture with minimum 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD and 55% marks for others. AND

Minimum 4 years work experience in –

• 3 D modelling & animation of residential official, commercial buildings & landscaping projects.

• Work experience of AUTOCAD (3D), REVIT, Sketch-up, 3D-Max, V-Ray, Maya, Photoshop etc.

• Minimum 3 number of 3D modelling/ walk through/ animation projects in last 02 years.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

For Field Officer: Selection process consists of Computer Based Test/Written followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Marks obtained in CBT/Written Test shall carry weightage of 75 %, Group Discussion weightage of 10% and Personal Interview shall carry weightage of 15%.

For Junior Field Officer: Selection process involves Computer Based Test/Written Test only. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for SJVN Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting SJVN website-www.sjvn.nic.in on or before 31 August 2022.