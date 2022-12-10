SNAP Exam Analysis 2022 Test 1: Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SNAP 2022 Phase 1 exams were successfully conducted today - December 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the SNAP 2022 exams can check the complete details of the examination, exam paper analysis and expected dutoff here.

SNAP MBA Exam Analysis 2022: The SNAP 202 Test 1 has been successfully conducted by Symbiosis International University. The exams was conducted for a duration of 1 hour across the various exam centres. Candidates must note that this was the first of the three tests which are conducted for admissions to the management courses.

Those who appeared for the SNAP 2022 exams can check below the complete analysis of the entrance examination and understand what to expect for the upcoming tests.

SNAP 2022 Exam

The SNAP 2022 exam is a computest based test conducted for MBA admissions. The exam is conducted for 1 hour and students are required to answer 60 questions. Each correct answer carries 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 will be applicable for every incorrect answer.

The paper is divided into three sections General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, DI & Data Sufficiency. The break-up of the questions across the sections is as follows:

General English: 15

Analytical & Logical Reasoning: 25

Quantitative, DI and Data Sufficiency: 20

Initial Review by Experts

According to experts, the SNAP 2022 exams were similar in difficulty level to that of the previous year. The Exam pattern and marking scheme remained the same as the 2021 exam with 60 questions to be solved in 60 minutes.

Experts suggest that the English and Reasoning sections were easy while the quantitative section was a bit tough. Overall students have termed the exam as moderate in difficulty level.