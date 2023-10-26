SOL DU Recruitment 2023 For 77 Non-Teaching Posts: Check Eligibility & Application Process

SOL Recruitment 2023 Notification: School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University has published recruitment notification for the 77 Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023.

Under the recruitment drive launched, SOL is set to recruit various Non-Teaching posts including Junior Assistant, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Junior Programmer, Senior Assistant, Technical Assistant and others. The last date for receipt of applications is November 4, 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

SOL Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 4, 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

SOL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization School of Open Learning (SOL) Post Name Non-Teaching Vacancies 77 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Last Date for Online Application November 4, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://web.sol.du.ac.in

SOL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Registrar: 1

Academic Coordinator: 1

Assistant Registrar: 3

Junior Programmer: 2

Junior Engineer: 1

Senior Assistant: 8

Technical Assistant: 5

Stenographer: 3

Assistant: 14

Junior Assistant: 37

Driver: 1

Lab Attendant: 1

Educational Qualification For SOL Posts 2023

Deputy Registrar: A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale or an equivalent grade.

At least 09 years of experience as Assistant Professor in a college of a University with experience in educational administration. Or

Comparable experience in Research Establishments and other Institutions of Higher Learning. Or

At least 05 years administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post at Level 10.

Assistant: A Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline with good working knowledge of computers.

Junior Assistant: A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/ University / Institution.

Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Lab Attendant: Should have passed Matriculation (10th) or an equivalent examination with science subjects from a recognized board.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



SOL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For SOL Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.