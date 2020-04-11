Coronavirus: South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: 204 Vacancies for Paramedical Staff and Doctor Posts in SCR, Telephonic Interview

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: South Central Railway (SCR) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Nursing Superintendent, Lab Assistant and Hospital Attendant), Specialist Doctors and GDMO Doctor for Quarantine/Isolation wards exclusively for Covid-19 patients at Central Railway Hospital Lallaguda on a temporary measure for a period of three months.

Eligible persons who are interested for the posts can submit their application starting from i.e. 11 April 2020 till 15 April 2020 by email to engcmpparamedscr@gmail.com or through WhatsApp on 9701370624. The candidates will then appear for telephonic interview from 18 April 2020.

Former government medical officers/paramedical staff of Central/state government/former Railway employees are also eligible to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2020. Th selected candidates have to work in Covid wards.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application Submission - 11 April 22020

Last Date of Application - 15 April 2020

Telephonic Interview Date - from 18 April 2020

South Central Railway Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 204

Nursing Superintendent - 77

Lab Assistant - 7

Hospital Attendant - 77

Specialist Doctors - 9 ( 3 for General Medicine, 3 for Pulmonary Medicine and 3 for Anasthests)

GDMO Doctors - 34 Posts

Salary:

Nursing Superintendent - Rs 44,900/-

Lab Assistant - Rs 21,700/

Hospital Attendant - Rs 18,000/-

Specialist Doctors - Rs 95,000/-

GDMO Doctors - Rs 75,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for South Central Railway Jobs

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered nurse and midwife having passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognised by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing)

Lab Assistant - 10+ 2 in science and DMLT

Hospital Attendant - 10th passed or ITI

GDMO - MBBS

Specialist - MBBS and PG/Diploma in General Medicine/ Pulmonary Medicine/ Anasthests

Age Limit:

Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 54 years

Lab Assistant - 18 to 54 years

Hospital Attendant - 18 to 54 years

GDMO - not more than 54 years

Specialist - not more than 54 years

How to Apply for South Central Railway Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with require scanned copies in pdf format on engcmpparamedscr@gmail.com or through WhatsApp 9701370624 latest by 15 April 2020.

South Central Railway Recruitment Notification