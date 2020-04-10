South East Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020: 42 Vacancies Notified, Check Details Here

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Specialist o n contractual basis for Central Hospital, Bilaspur for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eligible applicants can apply for South East Central Doctor posts on or before 13 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application - 13 April 2020 (Monday)

South East Central Vacancy Details

CMP/General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) - 21 Posts

Specialist (Physician, Anesthesia, Chest specialist, Pathologist/ Microbiologist as per requirement) - 21 Posts

Pay:

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)/ Retired Doctors - Rs 75,000/-

Specialist - Rs. 95,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Doctor Posts :

CMP/GDMO - MBBS from Institute recognized by IVCL

Specialist - MD Anesthesia, MD (Medicine), Chest Physicians, Critical care specialist, Pathologist, Microbiologist. In addition retired Railway Doctors /retired GDMOs of State/Central Govt. up to the age of 65 years are also eligible. First preference will be given to Retired Railway Doctors.

Age Limit:

53 Years

Selection Criteria for Doctor Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in-interview. However ,in prevailing conditions of lockdown walk-in-interview will be conducted either in person or through online platforms like Whatsapp/Skype etc. For mode of walk-in-interview with date and time, candidates will be informed by e-mail/phone. Candidates are requested to give their correct e-mail ID and phone number'

How to Apply for South East Central Doctor Recruitment 2020

The eligible applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the scanned copy along with document required by email to spohrd.secr@gmail.com on or before 13 April 2020.

South East Central Doctor Recruitment Notification and Application Form