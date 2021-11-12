South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 1785 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online from 15 Nov @rrcser.co.in

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: South Eastern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various departments. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 15 November 2021 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 14 December 2021.
A total of 1785 vacancies has been notified in various workshops of South Eastern Railway. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 15 November 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 14 December 2021
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Kharagpur Workshop - 360 Posts
- Signal and Telecom (Workshop)/Kharagpur - 87 Posts
- Track Machine Workshop/Kharagpur - 120 Posts
- SSE (Works)/Engg/Kharagpur - 28 Posts
- Carriage & Wagon Depot/Kharagpur - 121 Posts
- Diesel Loco Shed/Kharagpur - 50 Posts
- Senior Dee (G)/Kharagpur - 90 Posts
- TRD Depot/Electrical/Kharagpur - 40 Posts
- EMU Shed/Electrical/TPKR- 40 Posts
- Electric Loco shed/Santragachi - 36 Posts
- Senior DEE (G)/Chakradharpur - 93 Posts
- Electronic Traction Depot/Chakradharpur - 30 Posts
- Carriage & Wagon Depot/Chakradharpur - 65 Posts
- Electric Loco Shed/Tata - 72 Posts
- Engineering Workshop/Sini - 100 Posts
- Track Machine Workshop/Sini - 7 Posts
- SSE (Works)/Engg/Chakradharpur - 26 Posts
- Electric Loco Shed/Bondamunda - 50 Posts
- Diesel Loco Shed/Bondamunda - 52 Posts
- Senior DEE (G)/Adra - 30 Posts
- Carriage & Wagon Depot/Adra - 30 Posts
- Carriage & Wogon Depot/Adra - 65 Posts
- Diesel Loco Shed/BKSC - 33 Posts
- TRD Depot/Electrical/ADRA - 30 Posts
- Electric Loco Shed/BKSC - 31 Posts
- Flash Butt Welding Plant/Jharsuguda - 25 Posts
- SSE (Works)/Engg/ADRA - 24 Posts
- Carriage & Wagon Depot Ranchi - 30 Posts
- Senior DEE (G)/Ranchi - 30 Posts
- TRD Depot/Electrical/Ranchi- 10 Posts
- SSE (Works)/Engg/Ranchi - 10 Posts
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be matriculated from a recognized Board with at least 50% of Marks and an ITI pass certificate required.
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - to active soon
How to apply for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 15 November to 14 December 2021. After submission of online application, the candidate can take a printout of the application for future reference.
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 100/-