South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 1785 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online from 15 Nov @rrcser.co.in

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at rrcser.co.in for 1785 Apprentice Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: South Eastern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various departments. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode from 15 November 2021 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 14 December 2021.

A total of 1785 vacancies has been notified in various workshops of South Eastern Railway. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 14 December 2021

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Kharagpur Workshop - 360 Posts

Signal and Telecom (Workshop)/Kharagpur - 87 Posts

Track Machine Workshop/Kharagpur - 120 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Kharagpur - 28 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot/Kharagpur - 121 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/Kharagpur - 50 Posts

Senior Dee (G)/Kharagpur - 90 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/Kharagpur - 40 Posts

EMU Shed/Electrical/TPKR- 40 Posts

Electric Loco shed/Santragachi - 36 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Chakradharpur - 93 Posts

Electronic Traction Depot/Chakradharpur - 30 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot/Chakradharpur - 65 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/Tata - 72 Posts

Engineering Workshop/Sini - 100 Posts

Track Machine Workshop/Sini - 7 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Chakradharpur - 26 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/Bondamunda - 50 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/Bondamunda - 52 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Adra - 30 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot/Adra - 30 Posts

Carriage & Wogon Depot/Adra - 65 Posts

Diesel Loco Shed/BKSC - 33 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/ADRA - 30 Posts

Electric Loco Shed/BKSC - 31 Posts

Flash Butt Welding Plant/Jharsuguda - 25 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/ADRA - 24 Posts

Carriage & Wagon Depot Ranchi - 30 Posts

Senior DEE (G)/Ranchi - 30 Posts

TRD Depot/Electrical/Ranchi- 10 Posts

SSE (Works)/Engg/Ranchi - 10 Posts

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be matriculated from a recognized Board with at least 50% of Marks and an ITI pass certificate required.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 15 November to 14 December 2021. After submission of online application, the candidate can take a printout of the application for future reference.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 100/-