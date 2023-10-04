SPPU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at unipune.ac.in

SPPU Result 2023 OUT: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) declared the results for various UG, PG, and diploma courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Check out the direct link to download Pune University Result 2023 PDF here.

SPPU Result 2023: Savitribai Phule Pune University has recently declared the result for various UG and PG programs like M.Pharma, MBA, PG Diploma In Computer Management, Doctor of Pharmacy, and other exams. Pune University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- unipune.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the RU result 2023, the students need to enter their seat number and mother's name.

SPPU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) released the results for various UG, PG, and diploma courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- unipune.ac.in.

SPPU Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check SPPU Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual results for various courses like M.Pharma, MBA, PG Diploma In Computer Management, Doctor of Pharmacy, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Savitribai Phule Pune University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the student corner click on the result option available there

Step 3: Click on "Online Result"

Step 4: Select your course and Click on "Go for Result" option given on the right side.

Step 5: Enter the seat number and mother's name and click on “Check Result”

Step 6: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to Pune University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Savitribai Phule Pune University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links Master Of Pharmacy (Rev.2018) 03-Oct-2023 Click here Master Of Pharmacy (Rev.2019) 03-Oct-2023 Click here Master Of Business Administration (Rev.2019) 30-Sep-2023 Click here Master Of Business Administration (2019 Revised) 28-Sep-2023 Click here First Year Doctor Of Pharmacy April 2023 27-Sep-2023 Click here Post Graduate Diploma In Computer Management (Rev.22) 23-Sep-2023 Click here

Savitribai Phule Pune University: Highlights

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), formerly the University of Pune, located in Pune, Maharashtra is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university was established in the year 1949 under the Pune University Act passed by the Bombay legislature.

SPPU offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. This University offers approximately 270 courses in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, Education, and others.