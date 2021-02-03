Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has recently extended the registration date for the SRCC GBO exam. The SRCC GBO registration has been extended till 6th February 2021 for the aspirants. SRCC GBO registration window opened in online mode from 20th December at the official website dedicated to SRCC, srccgbo.edu.in.

Find out more about the SRCC Important dates which will enable the candidates stay abreast with the latest happening related to the MBA exam.

SRCC GBO 2021 – Important Dates

Take a look at SRCC GBO 2021 important dates and stay tuned at this page to know changes in the dates if any. This year, due to the COVID19 pendamic scenario, lot of changes can be expected, therefore candidates are advised to carefully take note of the dates as and when they are updated.

SRCC GBO Events SRCC GBO Important Dates Registration Begins 20th December 2020 Registration Ends 6th February 2021 Admit Card To be Notified Exam Date 6th March 2021 Result Date To be Notified

SRCC GBO 2021 – Important Events

Read the chronology of the events that you should be following if planning to appear for the SRCC GBO Exam. As per the SRCC GBO 2021 exam notification, the key events involved in the BBA entrance exams are discussed below:

SRCC GBO 2021 Registration

The SRCC GBO exam registration begins from 20th December 2020 and will continue until 6th February 2021. The deadline for registration has been extended by SRCC to ensure that the aspirants who were unable to register due to the COVID19 pendamic situation, can register for the exam now. Candidates can register and apply for the SRCC GBO 2021 exam online on the official website. Only those candidates who satisfy the SRCC GBO eligibility criteria will be eligible to apply for the exam. The SRCC GBO 2021 registration process will include three steps i.e.

Step 1: Online Registration

Step 2: Payment of Exam Fee

Step 3: Filling of the Application Form

SRCC GBO 2021 Admit Card

Candidates who successfully complete the SRCC GBO 2021 registration process will be issued SRCC GBO admit cards or the hall ticket. As per the official notification, the SRCC GBO 2021 Admit Cards will be made available to the candidates online on the official website tentatively in Feb 2021. Candidates must note that admit card is a mandatory document for SRCC GBO 2021 exam and without they will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

SRCC GBO 2021 Exam

The SRCC GBO 2021 exam is scheduled for 6th March 2021 in a single morning slot (10am-12pm). Candidates need to follow the exam center guidelines to appear for the exam without any hassles.

SRCC GBO 2021 Result

Generally, the SRCC GBO exam result is issued 2 weeks after the exam is conducted. As the exam is scheduled to be conducted in March, therefore the result is expected to be out by the last week of March 2021. Along with the declaration of the result, SRCC will issue SRCC GBO scorecards to the candidates on the basis of which they can apply for admission to the premier B-School of India.

