SSA Assam Recruitment 2021 for 97 Data Analyst & Consultant Posts, Apply Online Now @ssa.assam.gov.in

SSA Assam Recruitment 2021: Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Data Analyst and Consultant in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Mission under Samagra Shiksha. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 October 2021. The applications are being filled up through online mode from today onwards. i.e. 12 October 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 12 October 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 October 2021
SSA Assam Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
No of Vacancies
|
Consultant
|
64
|
Data Analyst
|
33
SSA Assam Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Consultant (FLN at State PMU (Language/Numeracy) - Master’s in Language/Education from UGC recognized University; Proficiency in Assamese and English, Written and Verbal; Proficiency in computer application.
- Data Analyst - MCA from AICTE recognized institution/BE from AICTE recognized institution. (OR) Masters degree in Statistics/Econometrics from UGC recognized university. Proficiency in Assamese and English, written and verbal. Proficiency in computer application (SPSS software, MS Office word, excel, PPT, internet etc.)
SSA Assam Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Consultant (FLN at State PMU (Language) - 35 to 50 years
- Consultant (Numeracy/Language), Data Analyst - 32 to 45 years
SSA Assam Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Consultant (FLN at State PMU (Language/Numeracy) - Rs. 40,000/-
- Consultant of FLN at District PMU (Language), Consultant of FLN at District PMU (Numeracy), Data Analyst of FLN at District PMU - Rs. 35, 000/-
SSA Assam Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.
Download SSA Assam Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for SSA Assam Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 24 October 2021. At the time of interview verification of documents, intending candidates will have to produce specific working experiences certificate duly countersigned by concerned authority along with all relevant documents in original. Candidates will have to submit a set of photocopies of all relevant documents at the time of verification of documents along with a recent passport size coloured photograph.