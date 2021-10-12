SSA Assam Recruitment 2021 for 97 Data Analyst & Consultant Posts, Apply Online Now @ssa.assam.gov.in

How to apply for SSA Assam Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 24 October 2021.

What is the qualification required for SSA Assam Data Analyst Recruitment 2021?

MCA from AICTE recognized institution/BE from AICTE recognized institution. (OR) Masters degree in Statistics/Econometrics from UGC recognized university. Proficiency in Assamese and English, written and verbal. Proficiency in computer application (SPSS software, MS Office word, excel, PPT, internet etc.)

What is the qualification required for SSA Assam Consultant Recruitment 2021?

Master’s in Language/Education from UGC recognized University; Proficiency in Assamese and English, Written and Verbal; Proficiency in computer application.

What is the last date of online application submission for SSA Assam Recruitment 2021?

What is the starting date of online application submission for SSA Assam Recruitment 2021?

The applications are being filled up through online mode from today onwards.i.e. 12 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through SSA Assam Recruitment 2021?

A total of 97 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.