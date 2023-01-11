SSB Admit Card 2023 Update: Check Constable PST/PET Date Here

SSB Admit Card 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has updated important information regarding SSB Constable PET/PST Exam 2020 on its official website ssbrectt.gov.in. As per the website, SSB Constable Exam for Cobbler, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Tailor, Painter, Gardner, Barber, Washer Man, and Veterinary will be held on 23 January 2023.
SSB Constable Admit Card Date 2023
The admit cards for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be released, anytime, soon on the official website. The candidates can check the details regarding the test on their SSB Physical Admit Card 2023. SSB PET PST Admit Card Link is expected this week or next week.
The official website reads, 'PET/PST for the post of CT (Cobbler, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Tailor, Painter, Gardner, Barber, Washer Man, and Veterinary) will be conducted w.e.f. 23rd January 2023. Admit Cards will be available shortly on the recruitment website.'
SSB Constable PET PST Details
SSB Constable PET 2023:
The male candidates will be asked to run 4.8 Km in 24 minutes and the female candidates 2.4 km in 18 minutes.
SSB Constable PST Details
The candidates can check the details regarding the PST for different posts below:
For Ayah Posts
|
Category
|
Minimum height in Cms
|
For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
|
155
|
For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.
|
150
|
For all Other Candidates
|
157
For Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Water Carrier and Waiter Posts
|
Catgegiry
|
Minimum height in Cms
|
Chest in Cms
|
For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
|
Male
|
165
|
Min - 78
Min Expansion -5
|
Female
|
155
|
Not Applicable
|
For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.
|
Male
|
162.5
|
Min - 76
Min Expansion -5
|
Female
|
150
|
Not Applicable
|
For all Other Candidates
|
Male
|
167.5
|
Min - 78
Min Expansion -5
|
Female
|
157
|
Not Applicable
The candidates who would qualify in the PET/PST will be called to appear for Written Exam (Common Entrance Test - CET).
SSC CT Recruitment is being to done to fill 1522 vacancies for various trades. It is to be moted that the Phsyical Exam Dates for other trades shall also released soon.