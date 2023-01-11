SSB Admit Card 2023 Update: Check Constable PST/PET Date Here

SSB Admit Card 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will soon release the admit card for PET and PST on its official website i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here.

SSB Admit Card 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has updated important information regarding SSB Constable PET/PST Exam 2020 on its official website ssbrectt.gov.in. As per the website, SSB Constable Exam for Cobbler, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Tailor, Painter, Gardner, Barber, Washer Man, and Veterinary will be held on 23 January 2023.

SSB Constable Admit Card Date 2023

The admit cards for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be released, anytime, soon on the official website. The candidates can check the details regarding the test on their SSB Physical Admit Card 2023. SSB PET PST Admit Card Link is expected this week or next week.

The official website reads, 'PET/PST for the post of CT (Cobbler, Ayah, Carpenter, Plumber, Tailor, Painter, Gardner, Barber, Washer Man, and Veterinary) will be conducted w.e.f. 23rd January 2023. Admit Cards will be available shortly on the recruitment website.'

SSB Constable PET PST Details

SSB Constable PET 2023:

The male candidates will be asked to run 4.8 Km in 24 minutes and the female candidates 2.4 km in 18 minutes.

SSB Constable PST Details

The candidates can check the details regarding the PST for different posts below:

For Ayah Posts

Category Minimum height in Cms For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. 155 For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. 150 For all Other Candidates 157

For Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Water Carrier and Waiter Posts

Catgegiry Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Male 165 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 Female 155 Not Applicable For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. Male 162.5 Min - 76 Min Expansion -5 Female 150 Not Applicable For all Other Candidates Male 167.5 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 Female 157 Not Applicable

The candidates who would qualify in the PET/PST will be called to appear for Written Exam (Common Entrance Test - CET).

SSC CT Recruitment is being to done to fill 1522 vacancies for various trades. It is to be moted that the Phsyical Exam Dates for other trades shall also released soon.