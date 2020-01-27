SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020: 323 Vacancies Notified for PGT, TGT/Assistant Teacher Posts

SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020: Staff Selection Board (SSB), Silvassa has announced vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher, Assistant Teacher/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Assistant Teacher (Primary/Upper Primary Schools) under the Directorate of Education, DNH, Department of Primary Education, DNH and Planning & Statistics Department, DNH. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020: 25 January 2020

Last date for submission of SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020: 24 February 2020

SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher – 101 Posts

Assistant Teacher/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – 125 Posts

Assistant Teacher (Primary/Upper Primary Schools) – 97 Posts

SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Teacher – Candidate must be post-graduate from a recognized University in respective subject with 50% Marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized University or Post Graduate with at least 50% marks from a recognized university and b.a.ed./b.sc.ed from any National Council for Teacher Education recognized university.

Assistant Teacher/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) – Candidates holding graduation degree with B.Ed. from National Council for Teacher Education recognized university or 4 years of degree B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed from any National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution.

Assistant Teacher (Primary/Upper Primary Schools) – Candidate must be senior secondary passed with at least 50% Marks and 2 years of diploma in Elementary Education or Senior Secondary with at least 45% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education.

How to apply for SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 24 February 2020. Candidates can directly apply to the posts by clicking on the provided link.



