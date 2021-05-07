SSC CGL 2021 Exam Postponed due to COVID - 19: Download Tier 1 Official Notice @ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2021 Exam Postponed: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notification for Tier-I Computer Based Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 (CGL Exam 2021) on its website - ssc.nic.in. As per the notice SSC CGL 2020-21 which is scheduled to be held from 29 May to 07 June has been postponed. The decision has been due to current situation of COVID- 19. SSC CGL New Exam Date 2021 shall be announced after by the Commission in due course after assessing the situation.

The candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time to time for latest updates regarding the exam.

Along with SSC CGL 2020, the commission has also postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2021 (SSC CHSL Exam 2021) for West Bengal state. The exam was scheduled on 21 May and 22 May 2021. Other than this, SSC has postponed the release date of notification for the post of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman General Duty i.e. SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021.

SSC would be able to download the before 7 days of new exam dates from the region websites of SSC.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern

There will 100 questions of 200 marks in four sections i.e. General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language and Comprehension.

SSC CGL Recruitment Notification was released on 29 December 2020. Online applications were invited till 31 January 2021 on official website of SSC.

