SSC CGL 2023: Application Correction Window Opens @ssc.nic.in: Check Step Wise Process Here

SSC CGL 2023 Application Correction Begins: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the online application correction process from May 10, 2023 from its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can avail the facility for correction in their application form from the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

It is noted that the Staff Selection Commission has released the online registration process for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) to fill more than 7,500 vacancies for Group B and C posts. These positions are available in different ministries/ departments/organizations of the Government of India and various constitutional and statutory bodies or tribunals.

The online application process for SSC CGL was commenced from 03 April 2023 and last date

for the registration was 05 May 2023.

The Commission has commenced the online application correction process from May 10, 2023 through the official website. As per the short notice released by the Commission, the window for application form correction including online payment will be done from May 10 to 11, 2023 through the official website.



It is noted that the Commission will be conducting the CGL examination (CGL) Tier-I 2023 from July 14 to 27, 2023 in online mode.

Process To SSC CGL 2023 Application Correction Process