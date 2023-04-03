SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Notification (OUT): 7500 Vacancies, Apply Online @ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the registration window for the students who were waiting for SSC CGL Notification for the year 2023. Now, such students can submit their SSC CGL Application from 03 April to 03 May 2023.

SSC CGL 2022 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the registration window for the aspirants who were waiting for SSC CGL Notification for the year 2023. Such students can submit their SSC CGL Application from 03 April to 03 May 2023. This year, the commission is filling up the vacancies for Group B and C Posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc in the pay scale of Rs. 47600 to Rs. 151100.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2023

The commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Exam Tier-I 2023 from July 14 to 27 2023. The mode exam will be online. The candidates who will qualify for the SSC CGL Tier 1 will be called to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 2023.



Candidates who qualify in both the exam will get the opportunity to be hired in central government department.

SSC CGL Notification and Online Application Link

Students can visit the following link to apply for SSC CGL Vacancy 2023. Candidates can check the details regarding SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 in this article.

SSC CGL Notification Download Download Here SSC CGL Online Application Link Apply Here

SSC CGL 2023 Overview

Below are the important key points of the exam scheduled to be held in the month of July 2023.

Name of the Exam Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam Vacancies 7500 Qualificatiom Graduation Registration Dates 03 April to 03 May 2023 Application Process Online SSC CGL Exam Date 14 to 27 July 2023 Mode of Exam Computer Based Exam Type National Level Selection Process Tier 1 Tier 2 Official website www.ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023 Vacancy and Salary Details



The year the commission is filling up 7500 for the posts mentioned in the table below. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course.

Name of Post Department Salary Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts

Department under C&AG Pay Level-8 (₹ 47600 to 151100) Assistant Accounts Officer Indian Audit & Accounts

Department under C&AG Pay Level-8 (₹ 47600 to 151100) Assistant Section Officer Central Secretariat Service Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Assistant Section Officer IB Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Assistant Section Officer Ministry of Railway Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Assistant Section Officer Ministry of External Affairs Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Assistant Section Officer AFHQ Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Assistant / Assistant

Section Officer Ministry of Electronics and

Information Technology Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Inspector of Income Tax Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Inspector, (Central Excise) CBDT Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Inspector (Preventive

Officer) CBIC Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Inspector (Examiner) CBIC Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Assistant Enforcement

Officer Directorate of Enforcement,

Department of Revenue Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Sub Inspector CBI Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Inspector Posts Department of Post Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Assistant / Assistant

Section Officer Other Ministries/

Departments/ Organizations Pay Level-6 (₹ 35400 to 112400) Executive Assistant CBIC Pay Level-6 (₹ 35400 to 112400) Research Assistant National Human Rights

Commission (NHRC) Pay Level-6 (₹ 35400 to 112400) Divisional Accountant Offices under C&AG Pay Level-6 (₹ 35400 to 112400) Sub Inspector NIA Pay Level-6 (₹ 35400 to 112400) Sub-Inspector/ Junior

Intelligence Officer Narcotics Control Bureau

(MHA) Pay Level-6 (₹ 35400 to 112400) Junior Statistical Officer Ministry of Statistics &

Programme Implementation Pay Level-6 (₹ 35400 to 112400) Auditor Offices under C&AG Pay Level-5 (₹ 29200 to 92300) Auditor Offices under CGDA Pay Level-5 (₹ 29200 to 92300) Auditor Other Ministry/ Departments Pay Level-5 (₹ 29200 to 92300) Accountant Offices under C&AG Pay Level-5 (₹ 29200 to 92300) Accountant Controller General of

Accounts Pay Level-5 (₹ 29200 to 92300) Accountant/ Junior

Accountant Other Ministry/Departments Pay Level-5 (₹ 29200 to 92300) Postal Assistant/ Sorting

Assistant Department of Post, Ministry of Communication Pay Level-4 (₹ 25500 to 81100) Senior Secretariat

Assistant/ Upper Division

Clerks Central Govt. Offices/

Ministries other than CSCS

cadres. Pay Level-4 (₹ 25500 to 81100) Senior Administrative

Assistant Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence Pay Level-4 (₹ 25500 to 81100) Tax Assistant CBDT Pay Level-4 (₹ 25500 to 81100) Tax Assistant CBIC Pay Level-4 (₹ 25500 to 81100) SI

Assistant/ Upper Division

Clerks Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance Pay Level-4 (₹ 25500 to 81100)

SSC CGL 2023 Important Dates

SSC CGL Notification is available on the official website of the commission. The candidates can check the all the dates starting from the registration and end of the recruitment process below:

SSC CGL 2023 Notification Date to be announced SSC CGL 2023 Registration Starting Date 03 April 2023 SSC CGL 2023 Registration Last Date 03 May 2023 SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Exam Date 14 to 27 July 2023 SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card Date 1st week of July 2023 SSC CGL Tier 1 Result Date to be announced SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date to be announced

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023



Educational Qualification:

Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute Junior Statistical Officer - Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institut with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12 th standard level Or Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level. Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years or all the 6 semesters of the graduation course. Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) - Graduation All other Posts - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

SSC CGL Selection Process 2023

The selection of the applicants will be done on the basis of the Computer Based Examination which will be conducted in two tiers: