SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for North Western Region Out @sscnwr.org, Download SSC CGL North Western Admit Card

SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for North Western Region: Staff Selection Commission, North Western Chandigarh has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019-20. Candidates can download SSC CGL admit card from the SSC North Western official website i.e. www.sscnwr.org.

Candidates, who have applied for CGL 2020 within North Western Region Chandigarh, can download SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 through the link below by entering their Registration ID or Roll Number, Date of Birth and Exam City

SSC CGL Admit Card Download for North Western Region Chandigarh 2020

SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 Download for Other Region

SSC CGL is scheduled to be held for one week i.e. from 03 March 2020 to 09 March 2020. .

How to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for North Western Region?

Go to SSC North Western Region Website i.e. sscnwr.org

Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (TIER-I) EXAM. 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 03/03/2020 TO 09/03/2020’ , given on the homepage

Read Instructions and Mark Tick on ‘I have read the instruction’

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number or Name, Mother's Name and Date of Birth

Click on the “Search Status” button

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020

Take a printout of the future use

Candidates who will qualify in SSC Tier 1 CGL exam will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

Candidates should carry their CGL Phase 1 admit card along date of birth proof such as Date ​​Of Birth Certificate" Issued By Municipal Corporation, Matriculation Mark Sheet With Date of Birth, Matriculation "Passing Certificate" With "Date ​​of Birth" Intermediate "Marks Sheet" With Date of Birth, Govt. Issued "Date ​​of Birth Certificate", Govt. Issued "Caste Certificate" With Date of Birth, Domicile Certificate: With Date of Birth" Any Other Educational Marks Sheet With Date Of Birth.

Candidates should not that affidavit or ration card are not allowed. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.