SSC CGL Admit Card 2019-20 to Release Soon on SSC Region Website, SSC CGL Tier 1 from 2 March

SSC CGL Admit Card 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release the admit card of computer based test (online exam) of Combined Graduate Level Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. Recently, SSC has released the CGL Application Status 2019-20 on its regional websites. Candidates whose SSC CGL applications are accepted would be able to download SSC CGL Admit Card from SSC Regional Websites.

SSC CGL Online Exam 2019-20 will be held from 02 March and will conclude on 11 March 2020. As per the SSC CGL Recruitment Notification, SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will have 100 MCQs of 200 marks. SSC CGL Questions will be framed on General Intelligence and Reasoning (25 Questions of 50 Marks), General Awareness (25 Questions of 50 Marks), Quantitative Aptitude (25 Questions of 50 Marks) and English Comprehension (25 Questions of 50 Marks). 0.50 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates will be given 1 hour to complete the test.

Candidates who will qualify in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam will appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam. Paper 2 will have Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics

SSC CGL had invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officer, Inspector , Sub Inspector, Assistant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant and Upper Division Clerk. SSC CGL Online applications were invited from 22 October 2019 to 25 November 2019

