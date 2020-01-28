SSC CGL Application Status 2019-20 Released, Check Zone-wise SSC CGL Exam Application Status

SSC CGL Application Status 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2019-20 Posts. SSC North Western Region (NWR) has uploaded the application status. Other SSC will upload the application link in due course of time. All candidates who have applied for SSC CGL 2019 can check whether their SSC CGL Applications are accepted or rejected through SSC official websites.

SSC CGL 2019 Application Zone-wise Links are available below. Candidates can check the SSC CGL Application Link for the zone they have applied, through the table below.

SSC CGL 2019-20 Application Status Links

Name of the Region SSC CGL Application Status Links SSC North Region SSC North Region CGL Application Link SSC Central Region SSC Central Region CGL Application Link SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP CGL Application Link SSC Southern Region SSC Southern Region CGL Application Link SSC Eastern Region SSC Eastern Region CGL Application Link SSC North Western Region SSC North Western Region CGL Application Link SSC Western Region SSC Western Region CGL Application Link SSC North Eastern Region SSC North Eastern Region CGL Application Link SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC Kerala Karnataka Region CGL Application Link

Candidates whose applications are accepted can appear SSC CGL Exam 2020. SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam is scheduled to be held on 02 March to 11 March 2020. There will be 100 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension, carrying 200 marks. Each section carries 25 questions of 50 marks. The total time duration is 1 hour. Negative marking will be done of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

In order to appear for SSC CGL Computer Based Exam (CBE) candidates will be required to carry their SSC CGL 2019-20 Admit Card. SSC will soon release the admit card on its official websites for various zones.

Staff Selection Commission had invited applications for the recruitment of CGL Posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Inspector , Sub Inspector, Assistant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant and Upper Division Clerk