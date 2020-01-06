DSSSB Recruitment 2020, 5000+ Vacancies for TGT, PGT, Clerk, Steno, Assistant and Other Posts, Apply @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Delhi Govt has brought the bumper vacancies in this New Year. More than 5000+ job are available for various posts such as PGT, TGT, Assistant, Store Keeper, Driver, AE, Jr Clerk, Jr Steno, Stenographer, Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Ahlmad , Section Officer, Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Investigator, Pharmacist, Office Superintendent, Legal Assistant, Manager (Public Relations), Junior Telephone Operator, Draftsman, Labour Welfare Inspector, Accountant , Electrical Overseer, Inspecting Officer, Lab Assistant (Biology) Senior Scientific Assistant, Technical Assistant, Jr Assistant and Other Teacher Posts in Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) in various departments.

Delhi Govt. Jobs seekers have this golden opportunity to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2020 under advertisement 01/0, 02/20, 03/20, 04/20 and 05/20. Candidates can apply for these Delhi Govt Jobs through online mode only. They will be required to visit the DSSSB Official website http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Each DSSSB job post carries with it a set of eligibility criteria that needs to be fulfilled if candidates want to apply for the job. The last date of application for every advertisment is different and needs to be checked as applying for the post after the date is over will not be accepted by the board. Candidates can visit the links given below for DSSSB Vacancy details.