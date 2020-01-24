DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 3358 Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is looking for 3358 teachers under advertisement number 04/20. There are vacancies for PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), Physical Education Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher, Music Teacher, Drawing Teacher and Librarian under the department of Directorate of Education of Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment will be done through online mode only. DSSSB Online Applications will start from 24 January 2020 on DSSSB Official website www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date for submitting online application is 23 February 2020.

Before applying for DSSSB Recruitment 2020, candidate should fulfill the required eligibility criteria. Candidates can check all other details such as number of vacancies, educational qualification, experience required, pay scale, age limit etc. through the article below:

Notification details

Advertisement No. – 04/20

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application - 24 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 23 February 2020

DSSSB Teacher Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 3358

64/20, PGT Sociology Male - 9

65/20, PGT Sociology– Female – 7 Posts

66/20, PGT Economics Male – 34 Post

67/20, PGT Economics – Female - 52

68/20, PGT Hindi Male - 111

69/20, PGT Hindi Female - 91

70/20, PGT Computer Science – Male - 14

71/20, PGT Computer Science – Female - 10

72/20, PGT Political Science – Male - 24

73/20, PGT Political Science – Female - 41

74/20, PGT Agriculture Male - 2

75/20, PGT Graphics Male -1

76/20, PGT Sanskrit– Male - 31

77/20, PGT Urdu– Male - 2

78/20, PGT Geography Female - 10

79/20, PGT History Female - 24

80/20, PGT Physical Education- Female - 9

81/20, PGT Home Science- Female - 74

82/20, PGT Engineering Drawing-Male - 1

83/20, PGT Fine Arts-Male - 13

84/20, PGT Fine Arts Female - 9

85/20, PGT Physical Education-Male – 8

86/20, PGT Music-Female - 2

87/20, Physical Education Teacher - 692

88/20, Domestic Science Teacher - 194

89/20, Music Teacher - 123

90/20, Drawing Teacher -231

91/20, TGT Computer Science - 264

92/20, Librarian - 197

93/20, TGT Special Education Teacher - 978

Pay Scale:

PGT – Rs. 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800 Group: ‘B

Other Teachers - 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4600 Group: ‘B’

DSSSB Teacher Eligibility Criteria

PGT - Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from any recognized University. Degree / Diploma in training /Education/Having obtained Ph.D Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University/Institution. OR/Having obtained First Division in Higher Secondary, Degree and Post Graduate Examination with the Mandatory condition that the candidate will acquire the B.Ed. / B.T. qualification within a period not exceeding three years from the date of his joining the service

Physical Education Teacher - Graduate with Bachelor’s of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or its equivalent.

Domestic Science Teacher - Bachelor’s Degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute and Bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching Subject

Music Teacher - B.A. Degree with Music as one of the subject from a recognized university OR Higher secondarywith any one of the following :- 1. Sangeet Visharad Examination of the Gandharava Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Bombay 2. Sangeet vid examination of the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya Khairabad (M.P.) 3. The Sangeet Prabhakar Examination of the Prayag Sangeet Samiti (Academy of Music), Allahabad. 4. Sangeet Visharad Examination of Bhatkhande Sangeet vidyapeeth, Lucknow (Previously, Morris College of Hindustani Music, Lucknow). 5. Final examination of the Madhya Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Lashkar, Gwalior. 6. Highest examination of Baroda State School of Music. 7. The final examination of Shankar Gandharava Vidyalaya, Gwalior. 8. Sangeet Ratan diploma awarded by the Director, Department of Education, M.P. (OR the new Diploma /Degree awarded by the concerned agencies/institutions in lieu thereof).

Drawing Teacher - Five years diploma in Drawing/Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art from a University/Institute recognized by the Government of India OR Master’s Degree in Drawing and Painting/Fine Art form a recognized University. OR Bachelor Degree in Drawing/Painting/Fine Art plus Two years full time diploma in Painting/Fine Art from a recognized University/Institution.

TGT Computer Science - Bachelor degree in Computer Application (BCA) from a Recognized University. OR Graduation in Computer Science from a recognized university. (Provided that the Computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject) OR BE/B.Tech (computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university OR Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC Ministry of Information Communication and Technology Govt. of India.

Age Limit:

PGT – 36 Years

Music Teacher – 32 Years

PGT Physical Education-Male - 30 Years

Physical Education Teacher/Domestic Science Teacher/Drawing Teacher/TGT Computer Science/Librarian – 30 Years

DSSSB Teacher Selection Criteria

The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

How to Apply for DSSSB Teacher Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment through DSSSB official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ from 24 January to 23 February 2020.

Application Fees

General - Rs. 100/-

Women/SC/ST/PH/Ex-serviceman category – No Fee

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Notification

DSSSB Official Website