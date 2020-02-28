SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2020 Available @sscnr.net.in, Download SSC CGL Admit card Here

SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Northern Region has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2020. All candidates, who have applied for SSC CGL Exam within Northern Region, can download SSC NR CGL Admit Card form SSC Northern Region official website www.sscnr.net.in.

SSC NR CGL Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates can download SSC Northern Region CGL Admit Card by using their Registration ID or Roll Number or Complete Name and Date of Birth.

SSC NR CGL Admit Card Download

SSC CGL Admit Card Download for other regions



SSC CGL will be held from 03 March 2020 to 09 March 2020. As per the official website, “Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.”

How to Download SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2020?

Go to SSC Northern Region Website i.e. sscnr.net.in

Go to ‘ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION - 2019 (TIER-I)’ on the homepage

Read Instructions, Select ‘I Agree’ and Click on ‘Submit’

Enter either your Registration Number or Roll Number or Complete Name and Date of Birth

Click on “Search Status” button

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020

Candidates who will qualify in SSC Tier 1 CGL exam will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.