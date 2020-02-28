SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2020 Released @sscsr.gov.in, Download SSC CGL Admit card 2020

SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2020: Today, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Southern Region has uploaded the admission certificate or admit card for CGL Exam 2020 on its official website www.sscsr.gov.in. All candidates, who have applied for SSC CGL Exam within Southern Region, can download SSC Southern CGL Admit Card form SSC SR official website or directly through the link below using their Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth.

As per the official website, The admitted candidates can download the e-Admission Certificates ONLY 4 days before their actual date of examination and till the date of examination. For example: if your date of examination is 03-03-2020, you may download the e-Admission Certificate on or after 28th February 2020 and till 03-03-2020”

SSC Southern CGL Admit Card Download

SSC CGL Admit Card Download for Other Regions

SSC CGL will be held from 03 March 2020 to 09 March 2020. SSC CGL Paper 1 will have 100 questions of 200 Marks on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness , Quantitative Aptitude (and English Comprehension.

How to download SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2020?

Go to SSC Southern Region Website i.e. sscsr.gov.in

Go to ‘Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2019 - Download e-Admission Certificate ’ on the homepage

Read Instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate

Enter either your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth

Click on the “Download e-Admission Certificate” button

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020

Before viewing the Call Letter, kindly make sure that A4 size paper is selected and both Top and Bottom margins of the print area will have only 5 mm

Candidates who will qualify in SSC Tier 1 CGL exam will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

Candidate should carry their SSC CGL Admit Card along with original photo identity card having Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the photo identity card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate in original as proof of their Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and Photo ID/the Certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.