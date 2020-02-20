SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for Central Region Released @ssc-cr.org, Download SSC CGL Admit Card for Bihar and UP Region

SSC Central Region CGL Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region has uploaded the admit card for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019-20. Candidates can download SSC CGL admit card from the SSC Central Region official website i.e. www.sscer.org.

Candidates, who have applied for CGL 2020 within Bihar and UP Region, can download SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 through the link below by entering their Registration ID or Roll Number, Date of Birth and Exam City

SSC CGL Admit Card Download for Central Region 2020

SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 Download for Other Regions

SSC CGL is scheduled to be held for one week i.e. from 03 March 2020 to 09 March 2020. .

How to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for Central Region?

Go to SSC Central Region Website i.e. ssc-cr.org

Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (TIER-I) EXAM. 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 03/03/2020 TO 09/03/202/’ , given on the homepage

Then, click on ‘CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’

Now Click PROCEED Button If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Select your Exam City and Verify Human

Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020

Take a printout of the future use

Candidates who will qualify in SSC Tier 1 CGL exam will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

Candidates should carry their CGL Phase 1 admit card along with ID proof (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card etc. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

It is to be noted that the date of birth of SSC CGL e-admit card should match with the valid photo ID Proff