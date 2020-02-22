SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for Western Region Available @sscwr.net, Download SSC Western Region CGL Admit Card

SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for Western Region: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region has uploaded the admit card for the computer based exam of Combined Graduate Level Exam 2019-20. Candidates can download SSC CGL admit card from the SSC Western Region official website i.e. www.sscwr.net.

Candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 through the link below by entering their Registration ID or Roll Number, Date of Birth and Exam City. Candidates should carry their CGL Phase 1 admit card along with original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and original photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

SSC CGL Admit Card Download for Western Region 2020



SSC CGL Admit Card 2019-20 for Other Region

SSC CGL is scheduled to be held for one week i.e. from 03 March 2020 to 09 March 2020. .

How to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2020 for Western Region?

Go to SSC Western Region Website i.e. www.sscwr.net

Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL (TIER-I) EXAM. 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 03/03/2020 TO 09/03/202/’ , given on the homepage

Read Instruction and then, click on ‘CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’

Now Click PROCEED Button If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Select your Exam City and Verify Human

Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2020

Take a printout of the future use

Candidates who will qualify in SSC Tier 1 CGL exam will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.