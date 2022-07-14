SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Download Link Here

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in: Candidates can download it from below.

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer of the online exam held for the post of Combined Graduate Level (CGL). Candidates who appeared in SSC CGL Exam can check the final answers as the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 is based on the final answer key. SSC CGL Final Answer Key Link provided below. The candidates can access the answer key by login into the link:

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given above. The link is available for the candidates for a period from 14 July 2022 to 12 August 2022 up to 07:00PM.

How to Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Click on the link given on the homepage ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’

Download SSC CGL Answer Key PDF

Scroll Down and click on ‘https://ssc.digialm.com:443//EForms/configuredHtml/2207/680 53/login.html’

Provide your roll number and password

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key

Recently, the commission has also declared the mark of the candidates who participated in this exam. The candidates can check their marks by clicking on the provided link:

SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks

SSC CGL Tier Exam 2021 was conducted from 11 to 21 April 2022 across the country. On 04 July, the commission announced the SSC CGL Result 2022.