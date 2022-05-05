SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key Released @ssc.nic.in, Raise Objections from today onwards

SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tier 2 answer key for recruitment to the post of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2022. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 can download their answer key from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 was held on 28 & 29 January 2022 across the country. Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key?
- Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the ' Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)'
- A PDF will be opened.
- Click on the link that reads 'Click Here for SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key'.
- A Link will be opened.
- Enter your Roll number ( As per Admission Certificate), and Password (As per Admission Certificate).
- The SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key will be displayed on the screen.
- Download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key and save it for future reference.
Download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key
The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 05.05.2022 (04:00PM) to 04.06.2022
(04:00PM). Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key directly by clicking on the above link.
Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2022 on 26 April 2022.