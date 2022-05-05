Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key Released @ssc.nic.in, Raise Objections from today onwards

SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key has been released on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections from today onwards. Check SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key PDF and other details here. 

Created On: May 5, 2022 18:35 IST
Modified On: May 5, 2022 18:35 IST
SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key
SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tier 2 answer key for recruitment to the post of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2022. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 can download their answer key from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. 

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 was held on 28 & 29 January 2022 across the country. Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key? 

  1. Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ' Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)'
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Click on the link that reads 'Click Here for SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key'. 
  5. A Link will be opened. 
  6. Enter your Roll number ( As per Admission Certificate), and Password (As per Admission Certificate).
  7. The SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key will be displayed on the screen. 
  8. Download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key and save it for future reference. 

Download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 05.05.2022 (04:00PM) to 04.06.2022
(04:00PM). Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 Final Key directly by clicking on the above link. 

Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2022 on 26 April 2022. 

FAQ

When was SSC CGL Tier 2 Result announced?

26 April 2022.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given in the article to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022.

Is SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 Released?

Yes, SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 is released on ssc.nic.in.

