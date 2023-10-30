SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 on ssc.nic.in: Direct Link to Download Mains Response Sheet PDF

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Sheet and Response Sheet here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the answer key of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL). The answer key link will be released in PDF. It is expected that the answer key will be released today i.e. 30 October 2023. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the date.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Response Sheet 2023 will also be available for download along with the answer key. Candidates can download their response sheet and answer key from the official SSC website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Download Link

The answer key link will be available at ssc.digialm.com. The candidates can login into the provided link and check the status of the answer key. They are required to use their application number and date of birth.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Objection 2023

The candidates will be invited to raise the objection, against the provisional answer key. The objections can be raised online through the provided links with a payment of Rs. 100/-. The dates to submit the objection will be available in the answer key PDF.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023: How to Download?

To download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023, please follow these steps:

Step 1:Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on "Uploading the Tentative Answer Key along with the Response Sheet of the Candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2023".

Step 3: A PDF file will be opened

Step 4: Click on the link for the answer key on the PDF file at the bottom.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and password as mentioned on your SSC CGL admit card.

Step 6:Click on "Submit" to download the answer key.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Marking Scheme: Marking Scheme

The SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 marking scheme is as follows:

Correct Answer: +2 marks

Wrong answer: -0.50 marks

Unsolved questions: 0 marks

This marking scheme is applicable to both Tier 1 and Tier 2 of SSC CGL exam.

