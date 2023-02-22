SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 Of Tier 1 To Release Today @ssc.nic.in: Know How To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 today i.e. 22 February 2023 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Check process to download.

SSC CGL Scorecard 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 today i.e. 22 February 2023 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL ) Exam 2022 will be able to check and download their score card once the SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 will be uploaded on the official website-ssc.nic.in.

In a bid to download the SSC CGL Scorecard 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Email Id and Password to the link available on the official website.

Earlier SSC has released the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL ) Exam 2022 on its official website. As per the notification released, it has been said that a total of 33,55,194 candidates have registered for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam, only 16,16,687 (48.18%) appeared in the exam.

As per the official notification released, "The Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on 22.02.2023 on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual marks from 22.02.2023 to 08.03.2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password."



Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the SSC CGL Tier I Score card 2022 by following these steps:

How to Download SSC CGL Scorecard 2022:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.

Step II: Go to the ‘Result’ Tab on the

Step 2: Click on the link available for SSC CGL Tier I Score card 2022 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get a new window opened on your screen.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials including Registered ID and Password in the link on the home page.

Step 5: You will get the SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 in a new window.

Step 6: Download and save the SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 for future reference.