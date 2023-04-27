SSC CHSL 2021 Final Result Declared at ss.nic.in: Download List Here

SSC CHSL 2021 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Final Result PDF from the website of the commission. SSC CHSL Result is available on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.
|SSC CHSL Final Result PDF 1
|Download Here
|SSC CHSL Final Result PDF 2
|Download Here
|SSC CHSL Final Result PDF 3
|Download Here
How to Download SSC CHSL Final Result 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link given under ‘Result’ section of‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO OTHER THAN CAG (LIST-3)’
Step 3: Download SSC CHSL Final Result PDF
Step 4: Check roll number, and name of the shortlisted candidates