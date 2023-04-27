SSC CHSL 2021 Final Result Declared at ss.nic.in: Download List Here

SSC CHSL 2021 Final Result: Candidates can download the list of selected candidates in this article.

SSC CHSL 2021 Final Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Final Result PDF from the website of the commission. SSC CHSL Result is available on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Final Result PDF 1 Download Here SSC CHSL Final Result PDF 2 Download Here SSC CHSL Final Result PDF 3 Download Here

How to Download SSC CHSL Final Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given under ‘Result’ section of‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO OTHER THAN CAG (LIST-3)’

Step 3: Download SSC CHSL Final Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll number, and name of the shortlisted candidates