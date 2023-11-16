SSC CPO Marks 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Download Paper 1 SI Scorecard

SSC CPO Marks 2023 has been announced on the official website by the Staff Selection Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in: Candidates who appeared in the exam can download SSC SI Paper 1 SI Scorecard here.

SSC CPO Marks 2023 OUT: Staff Selection Commission has announced the marks of the online exam for Paper 1 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination. The candidates can check the marks by login into the official website. This facility is available from 16 to 30 November.

SSC CPO Paper 1 Marks Download

The candidates can check their marks scored in Paper 1 using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password). They are required to click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. The Candidates may take a printout of their scorecard since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC CPO Marks Download Link Click Here

SSC CPO Paper 1 was conducted from 03 to 05 October and the result of this exam was declared on 25th October 2023. A total of 31422 qualified for the exam. Now, the commission has released the marks of all the candidates weather they have qualified the exam or not.

How to Download SSC CPO Marks 2023 ?

Those who appeared in the exam can check their marks from the official website with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the marks tab

Step 3: Enter your details such as registration number, roll number, date of birth, email ID or mobile number

Step 4: Download SSC CPO Paper 1 Marks

The marks are prepared on the basis of normalization. Such normalized marks have been used for processing the result. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate in their Application Form.